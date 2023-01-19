The struggle is real

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

My shade-tree mechanic, the guy who keeps my cars alive, took possession of my old Accord almost two months ago. He’s a really sweet man, and the other day, he and his wife went shopping at one of the big regional malls. (One that’s known as a center for tri-state car theft rings.)

You guessed it: The car got stolen. In fact, the ’97 Accord is the most stolen car in America.

All his tools and his new baby’s carseat were in the car. I feel so bad for him. He juggles an assortment of part-time jobs just to stay afloat. It will take him a while to bounce back from this.

Poverty sucks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

