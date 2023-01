0 shares Share

Trump’s tax cuts contributed enormously to the debt, but okay, New York Times. You do you.

At what point does this kind of coverage turn from incompetence to outright intentional disinformation? Are they simply sucking up to Kevin McCarthy?

The debt is both parties’ fault, says article that then lists GOP’s tax cuts, wars, and new programs, and also Democrats’…. deficit-reducing health care bill? https://t.co/LEAfhEr0RM — Joshua Smith (@smithmachine) January 22, 2023

