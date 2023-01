"Mint the coin" is sensible (if you understand money), Constitutional & solves the problem.

HOWEVER, people will ask, "If they can do this to pay bondholders, why can't they do this to do things for US?"

And then the neoliberal order breaks down.

THAT is why they can't do it. https://t.co/5iRTFvWIR3

— Dave Johnson 🐘 (@dcjohnson) January 22, 2023