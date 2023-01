0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I read an article maybe 25 years ago on how car companies designed the fronts of SUVs to look hostile because they wanted to appeal to paranoid white guys. Just sayin.’

Today's F-150 owners like to describe their vehicle as "powerful" and "rugged" — while using it mostly for "shopping/errands" and "pleasure driving." (The vast majority don't tow anything all year.)https://t.co/N5G084C9wU pic.twitter.com/SB4pFqoaaw — David Zipper (@DavidZipper) January 23, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook