Crooked

~ susie

I always knew insurance was a racket, but my eyes were really opened when someone took me to a party at an insurance executive’s luxurious house – or rather, two houses. And the grounds. And the live-in staff. After that, I worked for a former insurance executive, and he was a multimillionaire. Why not? They get 50% of every premium, he told me.

