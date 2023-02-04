0 shares Share

I always knew insurance was a racket, but my eyes were really opened when someone took me to a party at an insurance executive’s luxurious house – or rather, two houses. And the grounds. And the live-in staff. After that, I worked for a former insurance executive, and he was a multimillionaire. Why not? They get 50% of every premium, he told me.

New: After a college student finally found a treatment that worked, the insurance giant decided it wouldn’t pay for the costly drugs. His fight to get coverage exposed the insurer’s hidden procedures for rejecting claims. https://t.co/cD1CYs1yzz — ProPublica (@propublica) February 2, 2023

