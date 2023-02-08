It was a helluva speech

Seriously. Uncle Joe was fucking masterful! I especially liked this part, where he boxed the Republicans in on Social Security and Medicare. Woo hoo!

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Biden a liar as he accurately states that some Republicans want to sunset Social Security and Medicare. Republicans say no, so Biden responds, "So we all agree, Social Security and Medicare are off the books." pic.twitter.com/N83YSFc7eN

Now leading @HuffPost: Last night’s SOTU from Joe Biden wasn’t from your father’s Democratic Party – it was from your grandfather’s.

Story w/ @danielmarans and @PaulBlu on how Biden’s speech was more FDR and less Clinton/Obama:https://t.co/Xr0bh2fy8B

— Kevin Robillard 🇺🇸 (@Robillard) February 8, 2023