0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

The difference is, as little as most doctors listen to women, they are much less likely to listen to black women. They don’t trust them to estimate pain levels, they assume black women exaggerate. Mind you, they do this with women in general, but it is well-documented that doctors are shockingly indifferent to black women reporting their own symptoms. They often assume they’re drug seeking.

Male doctors are much worse. Draw your own conclusions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook