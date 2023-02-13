Call me a cynic

0 shares Share

There are about a million people running for the Democratic mayoral nomination, which in this city is the de facto mayor’s race.

As far as I can tell, most of them suck. Some just suck a little less.

I don’t want to hear about your great plan to get gun violence under control, because the problem is we have too many guns and statehouse Republicans block every single move to change that. I don’t want to hear about how you’re going to fix the schools without you telling me about a specific plan to teach students AND THEIR PARENTS to read. Because you can’t check their homework or read them a story if you can’t. Like most Rust Belt cities, we have about a 45% adult illiteracy rate. And by that, we mean people who can’t even read signs well enough to get through the week.

That’s not it. The number one question for #Philly’s crowded mayoral race should be: How will you ensure 100% of Philadelphia public school students can read since 65% of them can’t & half of Philly adults can’t either? Then we can ask everything else https://t.co/SmhpTjQReP — cdellison (@ellisonreport) December 17, 2022

What have we learned from mayoral race campaign finance reports so far? pic.twitter.com/nEbxv9S9CK — The Philadelphia Hall Monitor (@HallMonitorWPPM) February 3, 2023

