Judge at an AKC dog show invited a little girl with autism sitting in the crowd to show her stuffed puppy like a real dog.

Zen tip: Even a small act of kindness can have a huge impact.

Not to mention, that guy is rocking that salmon colored suit. pic.twitter.com/PUYrQuyvnR

— Zen Sammich, J.D. (@ZenSammich) February 15, 2023