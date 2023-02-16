0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I’ve known this for a while, but Bev did a better job of explaining it:

Expert computer analysis found people other than Hunter created new folders saying they were from his computer 3 years after laptop had been taken into FBI custody.The Data & pictures supposedly on his computer that a Murdoch newspaper reported had actually been changed by others — Bev (@HillBeverlyhill) February 16, 2023

The FBI has had what was supposedly to be hunter’s laptop for over three years. All the data being presented by the Murdoch owned NY Post & GOP has been created by others and not Hunter plus made after the FBI has had it for 3 years. In others words – fake! — Bev (@HillBeverlyhill) February 16, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

