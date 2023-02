0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

The rumor was that Meadows was testifying against Trump. But this means he’s not — or that it’s a cover story.

News — Mark Meadows has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Trump and his role on Jan. 6. Jack Smith’s office is seeking documents and testimony from Meadows. First on CNN. https://t.co/kbDhz1nGqT — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 16, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook