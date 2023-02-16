0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I knew my son had some money in crypto, but I also knew it couldn’t be a lot because he never had much. I told him it was bullshit, and that I hoped he didn’t spend enough that it would hurt when it collapsed. He assured me he didn’t.

That was months ago. And as it turned out, mother knows best.

Crypto seems to be a mostly male phenomena, because men have the reputation as “logical.” I’m sure some women fell for this scam, but I’ve never met one. Because it never made sense, and its inflation meant that failure was inevitable.

My sister put it like this: “From what I can tell, crypto is like Kohl’s Cash. Except Kohl’s Cash is actually worth something.” (Kohl’s is a regional department store.)

Didn’t most people know that crypto was for scammers, criminals, and tax evaders?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

