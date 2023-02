0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

So we’ve had a lot of unidentified stuff flying around, the atmosphere, balloons, other objects, which have been shot down. And there has been a lot of talk from Marco Rubio and other Republicans about needing briefings, wondering if there is something the government isn’t sharing–could it be extraterrestrials!?

Watch this interview with a top alien video expert, and see what he thinks the chances areĀ that we’re being visited by friends from abroad. Far abroad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook