Remember when we’d watch WWII movies and yell at the screen, “Get out before they kill you?”

I an reading @JYSexton ‘s The Midnight Kingdom, and this passage on the rise of German fascism floored me. You can substitute out any of those highlighted words and you have a carbon copy of what’s happening today in 2023.

History doesn’t repeat itself, but it tends to rhyme. pic.twitter.com/g0v8qYOhU2

