Be advised that right wing agitators are spreading a deceptively edited video of Zelenskyy. It looks like he is demanding the US invoke Article 5 to send our troops to fight.

REALITY: Zelenskyy is actually warning about what would happen if Russia attacks a NATO country. https://t.co/hQGz45y4Gd

— McSpockyâ„¢ (@mcspocky) March 2, 2023