My 12-year-old TV started acting up yesterday; the screen kept going dark. About six months ago, the speaker went. (I replaced it with a cheapo sound bar.) Since I am the kind of person who likes to be prepared, I started checking out replacement prices.

I can’t actually replace this exact one. It’s got a plasma screen (it was a Christmas present from my son many years ago) and they don’t make them anymore. Really beautiful picture, but excessive use of electricity.

Here’s the thing: You can get a really big TV (the one I have is pretty big, maybe 48″?) cheap — but you have to get a smart TV to get those low prices. I’d rather have a dumb TV. I hate giving Big Tech any more information about me than they already have.

At this point, my brain is frozen and I will probably wait until the damn thing blows up for good. I figure I will just unplug it and see if that fixes anything. Because that way, I get to postpone the aggravation of buying another one.

