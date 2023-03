0 shares Share

When I went to aqua therapy yesterday, things were a little better. (For one thing, they cleaned the mold off the sides of the pool.)

Second, most of the therapists were gone. I guess they were interns, because there’s a while bunch of new people. And one of them came into the pool room to walk me through all the exercises.

So I am somewhat mollified for now.

