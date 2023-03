0 shares Share

But I’m pretty sure the finance industry is doing whatever it can to cause a recession –as an excuse for layoffs and wage reductions. They really hate it when workers have leverage!

Forget about interest-rate cuts. The bond market is now pricing in a steeper path for monetary tightening by central banks around the world, raising the danger of recessions https://t.co/xw53k4UgHl — Bloomberg (@business) March 9, 2023

