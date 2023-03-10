Unsticking

0 shares Share

Many years ago, I had a spontaneous transcendental experience. It was pretty wild — and no, it wasn’t a flashback. (Has anyone ever really had a flashback? I never met one who did.) Watch the video, and you’ll get some sense of what it was like.

One of the things that stuck with me was a realization that in many respects, I was simply sleepwalking through the same old life — without any thought about whether my habits were things I actively wanted to do, or people I actually wanted to spend precious time with. Mindfulness, I guess you’d call it.

Over the years, some of that has worn off. My brain notes that I’m once again doing things I don’t really care about (like watching too much TV) but I haven’t had the energy to start changing. I guess I’m still incubating.

Just wondering if any of you have ever experienced anything like this.

