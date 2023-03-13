Time keeps on slipping into the future

0 shares Share

I drove close to 300 miles on Saturday to see my grandson for his birthday (I asked how old he was now, and he said, “Eight. R.I.P., 7!” A smartass, just like me!)

I was fucking exhausted when I got home. I said to my son, “I’m thinking of taking out a dating ad that says ‘must drive at night.’ (Long Island traffic is like L.A. at rush hour — but with half the lanes.)

So naturally, I was so tired, I got confused and turned the clocks back, not forward. But since the correct time is always current on my digital devices, I eventually noticed last yesterday afternoon.

How about you?

