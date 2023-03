This company makes billions. Fuck ’em.

BREAKING: Norfolk Southern is refusing to pay for decreased home values caused by the company's mass chemical poisoning in Ohio. CEO Alan Shaw also is refusing to pay for health costs.

Should Norfolk be nationalized until all hurt by its reckless actions receive compensation? pic.twitter.com/OpQ0TQlF3F

