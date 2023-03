0 shares Share

I wrote about the work HRC did on the Good Friday Agreement back when she was first running for president, and all the Obama fanboys piled on and said she had nothing to do with it–which, of course, was bullshit.

Bill and Hillary Clinton announce plans to visit Northern Ireland for the Good Friday Agreement anniversary. https://t.co/A8ZkWvwKRw — BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) March 14, 2023

