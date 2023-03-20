Cosmic reset button

For those of you who don’t scorn astrology, we’re coming into some very interesting times.
Two new moons in Aries are about to happen — one occurring on March 21, and then a new moon eclipse in Aries on April 20. It’s kind of a big deal. This will give everyone the chance to radically reshape their lives in some way. In astrology, the significance of something is determined by how rare it is, and this rarely happens. (Like Pluto going into Aquarius right now, which last happened 1778 to 1798. And Saturn leaving Aquarius and going into Pisces, which last happened in 1993. But I digress.)
Aries is the cardinal sign that starts the beginning of spring. Cardinal signs (yoo hoo, cardinal sign right here!) are all about initiating change. So I’m kind of looking forward to it. I’m pretty restless myself.
Cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) will be hit hardest by these new moons, but it affects everyone to some extent. This energy is about re-defining what independence looks like. (This comes up at a time when this Libra is damned sick and tired of being independent, so that tracks.)
The April 20 eclipse aspects Pluto (as I recently wrote, the planet of transformation after destruction) and Mars (god of war, explosive energy, anger, impatience). Pluto and Mars rule Scorpio, so they should feel it, too. (Did I mention I have four planets in Scorpio?)
Anger is often the crowbar individuals and nations use to break themselves out of ruts. I’m kind of worried about more earthquakes, bombings and wars, but que sera, sera. The effects will be global and individual. For cardinal signs, the energy will be about breaking cycles and creating new directions.
As a collective, this challenges us all to think about where in life we’re ready to break some shit up and start over, going after what we truly want out of life. Always wanted to be a poet? Start poet-ing!
Your destiny will find you anyway, but it’s easier to swim with the tide than against it.