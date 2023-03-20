Cosmic reset button

~ susie

For those of you who don’t scorn astrology, we’re coming into some very interesting times.

Two new moons in Aries are about to happen — one occurring on March 21,  and then a new moon eclipse in Aries on April 20. It’s kind of a big deal. This will give everyone the chance to radically reshape their lives in some way. In astrology, the significance of something is determined by how rare it is,  and this rarely happens. (Like Pluto going into Aquarius right now, which last happened 1778 to 1798. And Saturn leaving Aquarius and going into Pisces, which last happened in 1993. But I digress.)

Aries is the cardinal sign that starts the beginning of spring. Cardinal signs (yoo hoo, cardinal sign right here!) are all about initiating change. So I’m kind of looking forward to it. I’m pretty restless myself.

The March 21 new moon takes place at 0° Aries. The zero degree in astrology is at the beginning of a sign, and Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. Start that new chapter! (Literally, for us writers.)
The April 20 eclipse occurs at 29° Aries. In astrology, the 29th degree is called the critical degree. It usually represents things coming to an end but since this will be in Aries, it’s about closing a door and opening up a new one. 

 

Cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) will be hit hardest by these new moons, but it affects everyone to some extent. This energy is about re-defining what independence looks like. (This comes up at a time when this Libra is damned sick and tired of being independent, so that tracks.)

Anger is often the crowbar individuals and nations use to break themselves out of ruts. I’m kind of worried about more earthquakes, bombings and wars, but que sera, sera. The effects will be global and individual. For cardinal signs, the energy will be about breaking cycles and creating new directions.

As a collective, this challenges us all to think about where in life we’re ready to break some shit up and start over, going after what we truly want out of life. Always wanted to be a poet? Start poet-ing!

Your destiny will find you anyway, but it’s easier to swim with the tide than against it.

