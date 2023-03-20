Cosmic reset button

For those of you who don’t scorn astrology, we’re coming into some very interesting times.

Two new moons in Aries are about to happen — one occurring on March 21, and then a new moon eclipse in Aries on April 20. It’s kind of a big deal. This will give everyone the chance to radically reshape their lives in some way. In astrology, the significance of something is determined by how rare it is, and this rarely happens. (Like Pluto going into Aquarius right now, which last happened 1778 to 1798. And Saturn leaving Aquarius and going into Pisces, which last happened in 1993. But I digress.)

Aries is the cardinal sign that starts the beginning of spring. Cardinal signs (yoo hoo, cardinal sign right here!) are all about initiating change. So I’m kind of looking forward to it. I’m pretty restless myself.