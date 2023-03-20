Here comes the shitstorm

0 shares Share

I gotta tell you, the Trump years have been especially hard on me. His supporters are stupid and violent – a nasty combination. When he got elected, I had to go on antidepressants. I found out afterward that almost every woman I know started taking something after the Orange Mango stole the Oval.

If you want a taste of the crap I expose myself to in order to stay on top of their plans, go read the nutjobs at the old The Donald website.

The rest of the year will be very tense as the other indictments play out. Because the people who adore him are dangerous and cray-cray.

This email from Alvin Bragg to his office reflects that Trump’s Truth Social post was interpreted as a threat. Because it *was* a threat. https://t.co/gDZ6AdMTjV — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) March 19, 2023

