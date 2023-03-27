This would be a good week for an indictment

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I noticed all the grassroots, handpainted “WITCH HUNT” signs people made on their kitchen tables to take to "The Wacko in Waco” rally last night. I’m kidding. Donald brought them. Yes, he is very scared of the looming indictment(s). Bless his heart. pic.twitter.com/eq5Ub5hKcb — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 26, 2023

They're showing footage of the January 6 insurrection attempt as Trump stands tall, as if in honor of that day.

This is serious. It's a warning and a dare.

We have to stop ignoring what is happening.#TrumpRally #MAGAinsurrection https://t.co/obOV0xbSte — Ramona Gracia Grigg 💙❤️ ☮️ (@RamonaGrigg) March 26, 2023

I've been tracking the right for 15+ years, I know why the prospect of 4 indictments is only boosting Trump It's a movement that only cares about avenging the people they hate – the people who hate Trump America riding in the danger zone. My new column https://t.co/QUbJ4bnIVZ — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) March 26, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

