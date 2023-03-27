I don’t like Mondays

0 shares Share

Christian school, expensive neighborhood. No drag queens, plenty of prayer. Right-wing theories of causation may need adjustment. But they will never, ever admit we have too many guns.

The shooter was a 28-year-old Nashville woman with two assault rifles and a handgun, dead now. Three adults, three children were dead.

Three children shot and killed. As we wait for more details, our hearts are with the families and the community in Nashville. No child should go to school in fear of being shot. Adults are failing kids.

https://t.co/SXaUJnvd9a — March For Our Lives ☮️ (@AMarch4OurLives) March 27, 2023

wow. a woman makes a passionate case for gun control during a press conference about the Nashville school shooting pic.twitter.com/tQDdSrBZZ6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2023

BREAKING: Alleged gunman in Nashville school shooting was female who entered through a side entrance of the school, armed with at least "two assault-type rifles and a handgun," officials say. "We are efforting now to identify her." https://t.co/J8fihPNR3n pic.twitter.com/ZmbIMTg6YS — ABC News (@ABC) March 27, 2023

3 WEEKS AGO: “THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS GUN VIOLENCE.”🤔😳 Rep. @MontyFrittsTN32 (R-KINGSTON) made this wild claim as Republicans passed an avalanche of bills to flood TN with guns. Today, 3 kids are dead. pic.twitter.com/Ax74WPDiEC — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 27, 2023

