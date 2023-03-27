I don’t like Mondays

~ susie

Christian school, expensive neighborhood. No drag queens, plenty of prayer. Right-wing theories of causation may need adjustment. But they will never, ever admit we have too many guns.

The shooter was a 28-year-old Nashville woman with two assault rifles and a handgun, dead now. Three adults, three children were dead.

 

 

 

