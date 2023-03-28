0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I know I wrote that people would be restless and breaking shit up, and that it would be both of the personal and the collective kind. I also said I was worried about bombs and wars, I just didn’t expect it all to happen escalate this fast.

FRANCE – Sunrise in Rennes. Intelligence agencies are warning protests today could be three times larger than last week, as more and more people stand against Macron. pic.twitter.com/keSXl7cs5B — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) March 28, 2023

La France En Colère Another massive nationwide strike in France today as the people take to the streets in protest to President Macron's pension reforms. ✊🏻🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/2366AT9NU7 — Dripped Out Trade Unionists (@UnionDrip) March 28, 2023

The largest trade union in Israel is on strike to protest Netanyahu's efforts to overhaul the judiciary and undermine the fabric of the country's democracy. Over 700,000 workers are making their voices heard and there are reports that police are joining them. pic.twitter.com/dvZtkiejJ0 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) March 27, 2023

BREAKING: Putin and Russia say that they will station tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine's neighbor Belarus. To those who attack Biden over our unrelenting support of Ukraine, just realize that Putin would be putting nuclear weapons in Ukraine right now had Ukraine rolled over… pic.twitter.com/yfiTSt8SCO — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 25, 2023

Covenant School Active Shooter Case–MNPD Body Camera Footage https://t.co/5PmAycLZ6p via @YouTube — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) March 28, 2023

USAF RC-135S 61-2663 ARUM28 on task over the Sea of Japan. South Korea & Japan now reporting North Korea has launched a ballistic missile. pic.twitter.com/cnUjQFm7mj — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) March 26, 2023

‘

AMAZING: Live on Fox News, an angry mom at the Nashville School Shooting Press Conference, steps in front of the mic and gives an incredible speech. Meanwhile Fox News is caught off guard and panics, trying to not show her on air. I'm sure the gun lobby and NRA aren't too happy.… pic.twitter.com/Qo4PChlGVi — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 27, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

