C'mon, join TEAM JANET and let's get every voter in Wisconsin to the polls to elect Judge Janet Protasiewicz to the Supreme Court on April 4th (Judge Janet, second to left).

Help us get out the vote and chip in $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 or more: https://t.co/YYXj9PFKiH pic.twitter.com/T7qKAFJI4T

— Disrupt the Corrupt (@Disrupt_Corrupt) March 29, 2023