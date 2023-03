0 shares Share

If you can donate, please do so. And God bless Ben Wikler, who moved to Wisconsin to organize it!

"It's a choice between having a state that is right on the precipice of being completely rigged…or having a democracy." @WisDems chair @benwikler joined @DeanObeidallah to explain how the Supreme Court race in Wisconsin will affect future elections and democracy. pic.twitter.com/CiBKzMYtZ8 — SiriusXM Progress (@SXMProgress) March 30, 2023

