The doors were locked.

The teachers were armed.

TN expanded firearm access.

The police arrived in minutes.

Covenant school had everything that MAGA GOP assured us prevents & stops mass shootings. And 3 babies & 3 adults were murdered in seconds.😳

IT’S—THE—GUNS#GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/bcmPFPeBY7

— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) April 2, 2023