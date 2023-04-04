The media is loving the circus they created

0 shares Share

Why did we have to watch Trump’s plane taxi down the runway behind another plane? Why do we have gleeful anchors hype up the speech Trump will reportedly make to the nation tonight after he returns home?

HE’S A FUCKING CROOK. WHY DO YOU KEEP MAKING HIM THE CENTER OF ATTENTION?

I keep thinking of my late friend George, an NYPD veteran. “Susan, I don’t get it,” he’d say, shaking his head. “How can anyone vote for this guy? He’s a crook, everyone knows he’s a crook!”

lmao Fox is just beyond parody right now pic.twitter.com/VkoZwgsJTr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2023

Because the media indicates, by everything it shows and says, that he is Very Important. Credible. Both Sides Do It. Etc. (Yesterday morning, they were comparing Trump being tried for campaign fraud to … Bill Clinton’s BJ! That Democrats backed Clinton despite his SIMILIARLY BAD BEHAVIOR!!! No, it wasn’t similar AT ALL.

But if you compared him to John Edwards, who actually did the campaign fraud, you’ll see that Edwards skulked off into the shadows after his case ended in a mistrial and never ran for president again. As was appropriate! And no, we did not see substantial numbers of Democrats insisting it was a political attack. He didn’t get to run again!

Trump = $$$ CA-CHING $$$! for the networks, and democracy is dying as a result. They haven’t learned a fucking thing.

