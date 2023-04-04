I’m so tired

0 shares Share

Out of the past two weeks, I have had maybe two nights’ good sleep. The rest of those night? Tossing and turning.

I can’t think of anything that might be causing this. I have one cup of weak tea for breakfast, which is hardly any caffeine at all. I’m going to bed earlier, I’m not watching TV. (I did put on some summer thunderstorm app, which I liked — but still couldn’t sleep.) I’ve exchanged my Kindle for real paper books before bedtime, but that’s not working, either.

Sometimes I’ve gotten like this when people I am close to are in trouble and I pick up on it, but as far as I know, everyone’s fine.

I just want to sleep. Help!

