Out of the past two weeks, I have had maybe two nights’ good sleep. The rest of those night? Tossing and turning.
I can’t think of anything that might be causing this. I have one cup of weak tea for breakfast, which is hardly any caffeine at all. I’m going to bed earlier, I’m not watching TV. (I did put on some summer thunderstorm app, which I liked — but still couldn’t sleep.) I’ve exchanged my Kindle for real paper books before bedtime, but that’s not working, either.
Sometimes I’ve gotten like this when people I am close to are in trouble and I pick up on it, but as far as I know, everyone’s fine.
I just want to sleep. Help!
5 thoughts on “I’m so tired”
Have you been to a sleep medicine doctor. If no, give it a try. It changed my sleep from maybe 4 hrs a night to 8 hrs every night in two days and never looked back.
Hey Susie
My go-to sleep aids in medical school, especially before big exam, were
1) 400 mg of magnesium citrate before bed,
AND
2) a big meal of greens that are heavy in alkaloids, especially kale or Brussels sprouts.
Easiest way is a giant dinner salad full of baby kale +/- chard arugula that kind of thing, baby romaine etc, in some kind of an acid vinaigrette. Works an absolute treat. It’s like magic, except science 👍🙂
These days, if I can’t face mowing through that many greens the night before a big shift, I make a smoothie protein shake with some berries, lemonade for sweetener and acid, milk, protein powder and lots of baby kale greens and adult kale. Does the trick.
Also, no blue light within 3 hours before bed! I have good luck with “Twilight” app on my phone, turned up all the way pink; “f.lux” for my laptop; and turn the brightness on the TV down as far as it will go.