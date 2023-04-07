Clarence Thomas deserves a full Senate investigation and possible impeachment, but Congress likely doesn't have the appetite for that.
As one Democratic House member tells me via text, "Public trust in SC is already bad. A big circus would destroy it completely."
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) April 6, 2023
Most voting Democrats understand the corruption of the Court lies solely with the GOP, and in a general election, it’s the job of the Democrats to lead on this, not to react to the disinformation. Fuck what these scared mice think might cost them their seats. Just do the right thing!