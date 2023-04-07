0 shares Share

When I was a kid, on Good Friday, we were expected to spend the hours between noon and three in prayer and silent contemplation of Jesus on the cross. (I managed to sneak in a few comics.)

I was thinking about this when I was watching the expulsion vote of three state legislators last night. Tennesseans are some of the most overtly religious types I’ve known — but their religion seems to have little to do with the historic Jesus.

Now, I’m not a Christian anymore. I’m more of a Deist. But that doesn’t erase 12 years of Catholic school and the jarring discrepancies between the words of Jesus — and the words of Republicans.

Sidner: Our reporters were there and talked to them and some of them were teachers who were so distraught they were near tears because they could not believe that their lawmakers were doing this as opposed to dealing with the biggest issue at hand.. pic.twitter.com/FWvleggHaK — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2023

“Suffer the little children to come unto Me,” Jesus said. Well, I just can’t picture any Republican politicians saying that and meaning it. I can’t see Jesus refusing to feed the poor, or house those without a home, or take away the guns.

It’s not Jesus I have a problem with. It’s the Christians. Hypocritical, vicious, power hungry Christians. You know, Republicans.

And so, on this Good Friday, I want all of us to spend some time contemplating how much money you can spare to get Democratic campaigns off the ground this year. How many phone calls can you make? How many doors can you knock on?

It’s God’s work. Do what you can. Happy Easter!

