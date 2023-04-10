I don’t want to hate anyone. But they make it hard.

0 shares Share

BREAKING: Texas Governor Greg Abbott just announced that he will pardon convicted murderer Daniel Perry. Perry was convicted by a jury of his peers in the horrific murder go Garrett Foster during the Black Lives Matter protest in July of 2020. Abbott is overturning a fair trial… pic.twitter.com/StMWYDVOJw — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 8, 2023

The @GOP continues to be full-throated in saying that the law should simply not apply to people Republicans like — even if that means overriding juries.https://t.co/6fSIFQLinT — Max Burns (@themaxburns) April 9, 2023

NEW: Whitney Mitchell, Garrett Foster’s fiancée, in a statement: “I felt some sense of justice and relief…The governor has immediately taken that away since he announced there are two legal systems in Texas: One for those with power, like Mr. Perry, and one for everyone else.” pic.twitter.com/7TS6eiRnxz — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 9, 2023

