Return to Waterworld

Back to aqua therapy, and this time, I hit the jackpot. I found out that under Medicare rules, there has to be a physical therapist monitoring you the entire time. (And if they make you do a group therapy, they have to bill less.)

In fact, my new therapist told, the previous place was absolutely committing Medicare fraud in several different ways and urged me to file a complaint — especially after I showed her the pictures of all the mold that was in the pool and shower room.

I can’t tell you how annoyed I am with losing the two months I wasted at the other place. Yeah, there was some minimal improvement — but I already got more help out of one session at the new place.

Keep in mind: Because of long covid, I have a limited amount of energy and I really don’t want to waste it on things that don’t work.

