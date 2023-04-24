Today in eclipse news

Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News https://t.co/j8ZhLyvF5O
— Suburban Guerrilla 💙 (@SusieMadrak) April 24, 2023
The biggest "tell" in Fox's press release about Tucker Carlson's exit is that he is not getting a final show. No chance to say goodbye on his own terms or point people to his next home. Fox says "Carlson's last program was Friday April 21st."
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023
This replacement for Tucker will not rate as well as he did: "Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named."
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023