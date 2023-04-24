Yep, I still hate Bill Maher

0 shares Share

Now he’s complaining that the war on poverty didn’t accomplish anything after spending trillions of dollars, and by God, he wants to know why.

Well, you see, Bill, that money has not been applied consistently. Republican state legislators refuse to take the money, so we don’t fix the problems in their states. (You may have read about how many red states refused to take Medicaid funding, even though it drove many of their hospitals into bankruptcy?)

And if the money goes into block grants, well, states like Mississippi siphon off anti-poverty funds for more important projects — like volleyball stadiums!

I could go on, but I don’t. He’s the libertarian Grandpa Simpson, yelling at clouds.

If only he read an actual book once in a while instead of getting high, he might learn something.

