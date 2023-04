0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Things were delayed when it turned out one of the defendants’ lawyers didn’t tell them they were offered an immunity deal:

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING : Fulton County DA FANI WILLIS will announce CRIMINAL INDICTMENTS this summer between July 11th and September 1st. https://t.co/2Y1QMJkDkh — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 24, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook