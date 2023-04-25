Breaking News: Harry Belafonte, the barrier-breaking singer, actor and activist who became a major force in the civil rights movement, has died at 96. https://t.co/LTpfanpUDq pic.twitter.com/7aUl89rLzA
— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 25, 2023
Breaking News: Harry Belafonte, the barrier-breaking singer, actor and activist who became a major force in the civil rights movement, has died at 96. https://t.co/LTpfanpUDq pic.twitter.com/7aUl89rLzA
— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 25, 2023
One thought on “R.I.P. Harry Belafonte”
Thanks for the music, Harry. RIP