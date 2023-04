I thought he did a great job with this right-wing weasel:

according to the NYT this interview that Don Lemon conducted last week with Vivek Ramaswamy played a role in his firing. Note co-host Poppy Harlow sitting silently while Lemon goes after Vivek. pic.twitter.com/Fjx5eX30wU

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2023