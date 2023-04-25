0 shares Share

This is my favorite scene from “The Mexican,” the movie starring Brad Pitt as a small-time hood, Julia Roberts as his girlfriend, and James Gandolofini as a gay hitman who kidnaps Roberts. In this scene, Julia Roberts is so unbelievably ditzy as a therapy-speak-addled West Coaster, I can’t believe neither she nor Gandolofini were nominated for anything.

And Gandolofini was great. I don’t personally know another human being who has even seen this movie, let alone likes it. But see it if you can.

