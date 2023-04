0 shares Share

As I’ve said before, corporate behemoth Disney, despoiler of wildlife and supporter of evil people, just barely looks sympathetic next to DeSantis. Barely. But I don’t see how they lost this one:

The latest in the case of Happiest Place On Earth v. DeSantis. https://t.co/tt87Xeq9Gd — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) April 26, 2023

