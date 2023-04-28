0 shares Share

I’ve been looking at polls, which are mostly only good for blips this far out. BUT: Seems like a lot of Dems are pissed off at Biden over their high costs (I know my groceries are up by about 35%). If Biden went after the price gougers, it would be a very popular thing.

2024 National Democratic Primary: Joe Biden 70%

Robert Kennedy Jr. 21%

Marianne Williamson 8% .@EmersonPolling, RV, 4/24-25https://t.co/BugVxTTBaM — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) April 27, 2023

But the thing that really concerned me is that 21% of Dems said they would vote for Bobby Kennedy Jr. in the Democratic primary, probably because they recognize the name and don’t know he’s an anti-vaxxer.

What are you guys hearing?

