Back when I worked on the mayoral primary race in 2007, everyone showed up at town halls to complain about the streets not being cleaned anymore. Be careful what you wish for!

TICKETING BLITZ

3,053 drivers in Philadelphia got $31 tickets today for not moving their cars out of the street cleaning zones. This is the first day the city is enforcing the signs and the PPA racked up nearly $100k worth of tickets. @6abc pic.twitter.com/VyeNhajLFV — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) May 1, 2023

