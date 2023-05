0 shares Share

Turns out there was a pre-cancerous lesion on my face, and the skin doc prescribed a VERY EXPENSIVE chemotherapy cream (let’s put it this way, the co-pay was $82) that requires me to wear latrile gloves while putting it on — and after taking the gloves off, I still have to wash my hands thoroughly. Scary! But happy to have caught it early.

