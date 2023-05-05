0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Turns out Texas doctors are required to report every single complication as abortion related in women who have ever had an abortion, or they will lose their jobs. This is what passes for “data” in the Lone Star state. It’s part of the Women’s Right To Know Act.

If you’re not infuriated, you’re not paying attention.

And by the way, they’re coming after no-fault divorce next. Just in case you thought this was about babies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

