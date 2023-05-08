Thanks to the media

0 shares Share

They’re getting the job done, rehabilitating Trump for their ratings. I’d like to point out that this poll was specifically geared to the youngest voters they could find:

The president’s approval ratings slip to a new low, more Americans than not doubt his mental acuity, and his support against leading GOP challengers is far shakier than at this point four years ago. https://t.co/3lEE6CvvcW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 7, 2023

Absolutely insane when you consider that Trump presided over a loss of 3 million jobs, while Biden has presided over the addition of more than 12 million. And yes, Covid impacted those numbers, but Trump did a horrendous job managing the pandemic. He's to blame for that. pic.twitter.com/Tu8atltCrr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2023

