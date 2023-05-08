Thanks to the media

They’re getting the job done, rehabilitating Trump for their ratings. I’d like to point out that this poll was specifically geared to the youngest voters they could find:
The president’s approval ratings slip to a new low, more Americans than not doubt his mental acuity, and his support against leading GOP challengers is far shakier than at this point four years ago. https://t.co/3lEE6CvvcW
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 7, 2023
Absolutely insane when you consider that Trump presided over a loss of 3 million jobs, while Biden has presided over the addition of more than 12 million. And yes, Covid impacted those numbers, but Trump did a horrendous job managing the pandemic. He's to blame for that. pic.twitter.com/Tu8atltCrr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2023