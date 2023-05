No matter how shitty the world gets:

Friend by name, friendly by nature. Rafiki’s personality saw him seek help from humans when he was orphaned. At our Nursery, he’s forged strong friendships, including with Ahmed: she’s more shy, but he’s helping her come out of her shell. Read his rescue: https://t.co/JvtgHCzXVA pic.twitter.com/dF1G3QxAYr

— Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@SheldrickTrust) May 8, 2023