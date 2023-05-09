Freedumb update

So this means people can carry guns into the statehouse, and to Republican press conferences?

Absolutely bonkers. Today—two days after 8 people were gunned down in Allen, TX—the Texas House will hold a vote on a Republican bill that ~repeals~ gun safety measures.

HB2960 would repeal certain requirements to post 'No firearms allowed' signs on properties. pic.twitter.com/ZoM6aK10cV

— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 8, 2023