Freedumb update

So this means people can carry guns into the statehouse, and to Republican press conferences?
Absolutely bonkers. Today—two days after 8 people were gunned down in Allen, TX—the Texas House will hold a vote on a Republican bill that ~repeals~ gun safety measures.
HB2960 would repeal certain requirements to post 'No firearms allowed' signs on properties. pic.twitter.com/ZoM6aK10cV
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 8, 2023
HOWEVER:
BIG + UNEXPECTED: A Texas House committee just advanced legislation that would raise, to 21 from 18, the age at which an AR-15 can be bought. Two R reps, Sam Harless and Justin Holland, joined D’s for the 8-5 vote. Bill still faces steep hurdles. https://t.co/FaOVLeRBuk
— Sewell Chan (@sewellchan) May 8, 2023